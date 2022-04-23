Sprint Race recap: Charles second, Carlos up to fourth

Temperature: 21° air 26° track; Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both line up for the start on new Soft tyres.

Start. When the lights go out, Charles gets ahead of Max Verstappen to lead the field. Carlos passes Valtteri Bottas and Sebastian Vettel to move up to eighth place. In the corner going into Acque Minerali, Pierre Gasly and Guanyu Zhou collide with the Chinese driver ending up in the barrier, which brings out the Safety Car.



Lap 4. Restart: Charles keeps the lead, while Carlos passes Fernando Alonso to go seventh.



Lap 12. Carlos passes Kevin Magnussen to go sixth and two laps later, he dispenses with Daniel Ricciardo to take fifth place.



Lap 19. Now Sainz moves ahead of Lando Norris. He’s fourth! Meanwhile Verstappen closes on Charles, sitting in his slipstream.



Lap 20. Verstappen passes Leclerc to win the Sprint race and Carlos is fourth. The front two rows of tomorrow’s grid look like this: Verstappen-Leclerc; Perez-Sainz. Today’s points measn that Carlos moves ahead of George Russell and is now second in the Drivers’ classification.

