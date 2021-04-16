Free practice 1: Charles fourth, Carlos sixth

The first free practice session for the Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix ended with Charles Leclerc fourth fastest and Carlos Sainz sixth.

39 laps. Between them, the two Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow drivers completed 39 laps of the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, 26 for Carlos and 13 for Charles, the latter having to spend a few additional minutes in the garage while checks were carried out on his car. Towards the end, both SF21s went out on Soft tyres to set their fastest times: 1’16”796 for the Monegasque and 1’16”888 for the Spaniard.

Programme. The second session starts at 14.30 CET. Qualifying gets underway tomorrow at 14, preceded by the final free practice session at 11. Sunday’s Grand Prix gets underway at 15.