Qualifying recap: Lewis fifth, Charles sixth

Just under four hours after the Sprint race, Scuderia Ferrari HP and the other nine teams are back on track for qualifying to decide the grid for tomorrow’s Grand Prix. The sun is still shining, with an air temperature of 26 degrees, while the track is at 40.

Q1. The SF-25s head out on track on used Soft tyres: Lewis Hamilton laps in 1’31”690, Charles Leclerc posts a 1’32”840. After pitting for new Softs, the Monegasque gets down to 1’32”058 and then 1’31”579, while Lewis does not improve, but they both make the cut to the next session.

Q2. Used Softs again for both drivers: Lewis posts a 1’31”617, Charles a 1’31”639. Then, with new Softs Hamilton laps in 1’31”501, while Leclerc is a whisker quicker in 1’31”450 as they both go through to the final part.

Q3. Lewis and Charles each have two sets of new Soft tyres for the final part. On their first runs they set times of 1’30”927 and 1’31”040 respectively, provisionally fourth and sixth fastest. They both improve on their second run to 1’30”927 and 1’31”021, which puts them together on the third row of the grid in fifth and sixth places.