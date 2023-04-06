Celsius, an Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce the arrival of Celsius as a new Official Partner. The American company is a leader in the field of energy drinks, sports drinks and liquid supplements, having developed products made with a clinically proven formula of energy-boosting ingredients. Celsius will work with the team to offer fans of both brands engaging social media content as well as special activations both on and off-track.

Logo on the cars. The Ferrari SF-23 raced by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will display the Celsius logo at a few races, starting with the Miami Grand Prix on 7 May.

