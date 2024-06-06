Charles: “Even after Monaco, my approach won’t change”

Charles Leclerc arrived in the Montreal paddock off the back of winning his home Grand Prix. “I’m not really the type to have big parties, but on Sunday in Monte Carlo I made an exception... However, by Tuesday I was already focused on the following day’s tyre test, so I don’t think I went over the top…”

Same approach. In other words, the Monegasque’s win in the Principality is already archived. “As a driver, it’s important to reset your mind after every race and in the same way that you mustn’t let a bad race affect you, so too you mustn’t get carried away with the joy of winning. In fact my approach doesn’t change. Each Grand Prix has its own story and you have to tackle it with a clear mind.”

Another close contest. The expectations in Montreal are for another very closely contested race. “I think we will have the same scenario we have seen in the last few Grands Pris, namely us, Red Bull and McLaren all very close. It’s hard to say if I’m favourite, we will have to wait until we go out on track and maybe even then, we might not yet have a clear picture tomorrow, given that it could be wet, while, at the moment, the forecast for Saturday and Sunday is more variable. As usual, it will be important to start off on the right foot in terms of car set-up and then we will see how things evolve.”