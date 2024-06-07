Free practice 2: Charles fourth, Carlos 13th

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and 13th fastest respectively in the second free practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix which, like the earlier hour of practice was also affected by rain.

51 laps. There was a light shower just before the start of the session, but the track stayed more or less dry, so Charles and Carlos went out on Medium tyres. On his tenth lap, the Monegasque set a time of 1’16”556, the quickest on this compound, while Carlos lapped in 1’17”722. Shortly afterwards, the rain increased in intensity and so both SF-24s then went out on Intermediate tyres, Leclerc lapping in 1’25”785, Sainz in 1’25”423. The Monegasque completed 24 laps, the Spaniard 27.