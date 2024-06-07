Free practice 1: Carlos second, Charles third

It was not a particularly productive first practice session for the Canadian Grand Prix. It began on a wet track, which gradually dried out so that slicks were viable only right at the end, when Carlos Sainz set the second fastest time, ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

22 laps The clock for the session started counting down on time, but the pit lane exit was closed and the cars were only able to go out on track after 23 minutes. Charles went out on Intermediate tyres with less than half an hour remaining, as did Carlos but before either of them could complete a lap, the session was red flagged after Guanyu Zhou crashed. Once it restarted, Charles posted a time of 1’27”560 and Carlos a 1’27”485. With six minutes remaining, Leclerc and Carlos went out on Softs, the Monegasque lapping in 1’25”306, having encountered traffic and the Spaniard stopped the clocks in 1’24”763. They each completed 11 laps.