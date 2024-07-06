A Grey Day

Qualifying for the British Grand Prix proved to be tougher than expected for Scuderia Ferrari HP. Tomorrow, Carlos Sainz will start from seventh place on the fourth row of the grid, while Charles was quickest of those who failed to make the cut out of Q2 and will therefore line up in eleventh place. It was a chaotic qualifying, complicated by a damp track at the start which dried progressively once the rain eased at the end of Q1.

Evolution and disappointment. All drivers started off on Intermediate tyres as the track was wet, but after one run, it became clear the track was drying and so everyone switched to Soft tyres and started putting in the laps as the track improved. Carlos and Charles got through Q1 and set off again in Q2 with two sets each of Softs available. Carlos posted a 1’26”842 which put him through to Q3, but Charles could do no better than a 1’27”097, partly because of a mistake at turn 13. He was 11th fastest which meant his qualifying session ended there. Carlos had two sets of new Softs available for Q3, starting off with a 1’26”509, which was good enough for seventh place, but he failed to improve on his second set. In the last few minutes, the Spaniard was unable to warm up his tyres properly because of slow traffic leaving pit lane and that meant he had to push so as not to take the chequered flag before starting his flying lap and he had to fight for track position with Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso. None of the drivers behind him improved, so Carlos stayed in seventh place.

The race. Tomorrow’s Grand Prix gets underway at 15.00 local (16 CEST) and it will definitely be a tricky and open one, given the uncertainty over the weather and the fact the SF-24s are further back than usual on the grid. A good strategy and a race executed better than today’s qualifying could still produce an acceptable points haul.





Carlos Sainz #55





I gave it everything out there but we knew Silverstone was going to be a tough track for us. The conditions were also very tricky so qualifying today was even more challenging. With hindsight, I think we could have left the garage a bit earlier for the last run, as the out-lap was messy, fighting for position with other cars and the tyres were not in the right window before the last push. Anyhow, we need to keep working to try and close the gap because our performance was not great overall. Still, the points are given out tomorrow, so I look forward to the race, which could be interesting with the weather.



Charles Leclerc #16



