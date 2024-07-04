Carlos: “Optimising our package is our number one priority”

Carlos Sainz was in fine form today at Silverstone, a track he really likes, buoyed by his podium finish a few days ago in Austria. “Silverstone was already at the top of my list even before I took my first Formula 1 win here in 2022,” said the Spaniard when he met the media. “Undoubtedly, from that day on it’s become even more special.”

No time for nostalgia. Sainz was asked if he would like to go back to race with the F1-75 from that year, but his answer was emphatic. “The SF-24 is better in every way, even if you have to measure how a season is going against the relative competitiveness of your opponents. I will always have great memories of 2022, but I prefer to concentrate on the present and on what we have to do.”

Optimisation. And the present he refers to means optimising the car package after the recent introduction of upgrades. “Our programme includes a comparison of various configurations on the car as we want to check what the numbers are telling us. It’s work that needs to be done and I hope that it will provide the key to getting the car to perform the way we want.”