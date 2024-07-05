DATA AND COMPARISON

Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Friday programme at the British Grand Prix involved collecting data and running comparison tests of different configurations. The aim was to continue acquiring information relating to the behaviour of the updates introduced two races ago in Spain. To provide the team with as much data as possible, making the most of the fact that the rain held off for almost all of the two hours of track time, it was decided to bring forward a comparison between pre and post-Barcelona configurations. Charles ran the car in Austria spec, while Carlos went back to the one used in Canada. In the afternoon, when the track was at its quickest, the Monegasque was the faster of the two, although the difference was not that big and this evening the data will be studied in depth.



FP1. Charles and Carlos began the late morning session on Hard tyres as they reacquainted themselves with the track. Sainz set a time of 1’27”925, good enough for ninth on the time sheet. They then both switched to Medium tyres and while the Spaniard did not improve, Leclerc set his best time of 1’27”903, eighth quickest. Towards the end they both went out with a heavier fuel load and used tyres, Leclerc completing a total of 26 laps, finishing on the Hard, the Spaniard on the Medium doing 27.



FP2. Both SF-24s started on the Medium compound, before switching to Softs for qualifying simulation work. With these tyres the Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’27”150, good for fifth place, while Carlos lapped in 1’27”249, eight overall. Towards the end of the session, they both ran with a heavier fuel load in race configuration with used tyres, Carlos first on Softs and then on Mediums, while Leclerc only ran the Medium tyre. It rained right at the end and both drivers pitted before going out again on Intermediate tyres to do a practice start. Charles did 27 laps, Carlos 31. The third free practice session is tomorrow at 11.30 local (12.30 CEST) followed by qualifying at 15.00 (16.00 CEST).

Charles Leclerc #16

We got a lot of testing done today and will analyse all the data we gathered to draw some comparisons and take steps forward as a team.

For now, we are not fully satisfied and will be working flat out to solve any issues quickly in order to have a good qualifying tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz #55

An interesting Friday for us as the aim today was to gather useful data to give us a complete picture about our car. Objective achieved, and now we need to analyze everything in order to be ready for tomorrow.We need to make some decisions, but I think we can position ourselves in a decent spot this weekend.