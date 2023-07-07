Free practice 2: Carlos second. No laps for Charles

Carlos Sainz was second fastest in the second free practice session for the British Grand Prix. However, Charles Leclerc was unable to leave the garage during the entire 60 minutes because of an electrical problem on his SF-23.

29 laps. The Spaniard started off with Medium tyres and a low fuel load, setting a time of 1’29”083. He then switched to the Soft compound, with which he set his fastest lap time in 1’28"100, just 22 thousandths of a second slower than Max Verstappen. In the final part of the session, Carlos kept the same tyres, running with a heavier race load for a race simulation. For his last four laps, Carlos switched to Medium tyres and in total, he completed 29 laps.