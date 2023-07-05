Ferrari logo
    British Grand Prix 2023 by Claudia Ianniciello

    Cover Art by Claudia Ianniciello

    Maranello 05 luglio 2023

    Claudia SG Ianniciello is an Italian illustrator. She has a degree in Architecture from the University Roma3, a diploma in Illustration from the International School of Comics in Rome and a master in Digital Coloring. After her studies, she starts working as a colorist on the American market, for publishers such IDW Publishing and Image Comics, on series like Angel, Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Meanwhile, she produces illustrations both for private and public entities and independent publishers, such as Editions Ricordi, the Italian State PoliceAres Film, ALIA, KOF, Ballistic and Truckers Studio. She currently works as a freelance cover artist for publishers for Titan ComicsA Wave Blue World, Zenescope, Valiant Entertainment, Astorina and Panini Comics.

