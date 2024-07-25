Carlos: “Ready for an interesting weekend”

Carlos Sainz is all set for one more weekend behind the wheel before the summer break. “This is a very beautiful track and it’s nice to end the first part of the season here,” he said. “It’s time to unwind and recharge the batteries, especially for the guys in the team.”

Check. The Spaniard is keen to get out on track to check the handling of the SF-24 running the modifications introduced in Hungary. “This track has some similarities with Silverstone and that was a difficult weekend for us. In Budapest we definitely made progress and the aim here is to confirm that.”

Weather. As is usually the case here, the forecast is for very changeable conditions. “Let’s hope the rain doesn’t hamper our work, but it will be the same for everyone. Our aim for the weekend is to have a solid Belgian Grand Prix, bringing home a good points haul.”