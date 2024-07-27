Free practice 3: wet session. Charles sixth, Carlos no timed lap

Charles Leclerc was sixth fastest in third free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix which was significantly affected by rain. The Monegasque did just four laps, while Carlos Sainz only went out on track to do a practice start at the end of the session.

6 laps. Charles went out on track on Intermediate tyres setting his best time of 2’06”033, before the rain intensified and the session was red flagged after Lance Stroll went off at Eau Rouge-Raidillon. The track was briefly driveable again before the race director put out the red flag once again. In the final minutes the drivers were allowed back on track at which point Carlos went out to do a practice start on extreme wet tyres, thus completing two laps without setting an actual time.