Carlos and Charles all set for the second part of the season

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc arrived in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock raring to go after the season’s three week summer break. The sun is shining today although, as is always the case, the rain could put in an appearance here in the Ardennes.

Favourite track. Carlos reckons this is one of his favourite tracks. “There are corners here that are part of the legend of motorsport and I can’t wait to get out on this amazing track in the F1-75, which is the best car I’ve ever driven,” affirmed the Spaniard. “In the first part of the season, it took me a few races to get fully tuned in to the car, but now I’ve got a good feeling with it and I’m confident that, in the coming nine races I’ll be able to aim to do even more.” We have prepared for this race down to the last detail and I expect we will be competitive here as well, as has always been the case this season. In terms of set-up, we will have to find a good compromise between pure speed which you need in the first and third sectors and aerodynamic downforce which helps in the second. We will also have to deal with the weather which is always unpredictable here.”

One race at a time. Charles is also fired up about the Spa track. “I’ve got great memories from here, because you never forget the place where you got your first win,” said the Monegasque. But there’s also a very strange feeling, shaken by the tragedy of what happened to Anthoine (Hubert).” As for the second part of the season that’s just starting, Charles is very clear about his approach. “We will tackle it one race at a time, because we have a lot of catching up to do, but I know we have the potential to do well in every race. There are nine to go and we have everything in place to do well.”

Programme. The cars take to the track for the first time tomorrow, in the two hour-long practice sessions at 14 and 17 CET.