Free Practice 3: Carlos third, Charles seventh

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the third and seventh fastest times in the final session of free practice for the Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

25 laps. Charles and Carlos went out on the Soft tyres. With the first set the Spanish driver stopped the clocks with 1’46”461, while the Monegasque driver set a lap of 1’46”586. Having come back into the pits, the pair went back out and improved their times to 1’45”824 and 1’46”120 respectively. Ten minutes before the end of the session, Charles went off at Turn 12 and touched the barriers. The race directors brought out the red flag but the Monegasque driver managed to get out of the gravel and return to the pits. The two Scuderia Ferrari drivers returned to the track at the end of the session for practice starts. In total Carlos completed 13 laps, one more than his team-mate. Qualifying is scheduled for 16:00.