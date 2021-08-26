Charles and Carlos: “Refreshed and relaxed, ready to give it our all in the second half of the season”

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz arrived in Belgium on great form after the summer break, having taken it easy for a couple of weeks. The Monegasque spent the time in Greece, “even if Mykonos might not have been exactly the best place to switch off from Formula 1, as half the grid was on holiday in that part of the world,” he revealed. “But I got to spend some days with my family and friends and that was the most important thing. I’m refreshed and relaxed, ready for the second half of the season.” Carlos was in Spain. “I spent quality time on a boat with the people who are dearest to me,” he said. “I was also able to catch up with my dogs and play with them, which I always find very relaxing. In the first week, I ate a lot of things that are generally forbidden for a sportsperson, like hamburgers and pizza. Then, in the second week I concentrated on working out in the gym, when I regretted overdoing it with the food…”

Not an easy track. Both drivers explained their love of Spa-Francorchamps. “I’d say it’s one of the last remaining real tracks on the calendar,” said Sainz. “There are some extreme sections and corners where you can really make the difference.” Charles expressed similar sentiments. “For me, it’s special, because it’s here I took my first win. On paper the track should not be particularly well suited to our car, however this year we have had some positive surprises, so let’s see how it goes. We have to make sure we get the best out of the SF21.”

A podium without the podium. Sainz was asked how he reacted when he learned he had been promoted to third in Hungary. “I found out while I was in a restaurant with some members of the team, as we had stayed on in Budapest for the tyre test. So I ordered a bottle of champagne and we allowed ourselves a toast. It’s the second time out of four that I’ve not been able to celebrate a third place on the podium… It doesn’t really matter, because what’s important is the result.”