Free Practice 1: Charles fourth and Carlos fifth

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were fourth and fifth fastest respectively in the first free practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix. The session began on a damp track with the drivers running intermediate tyres. However, it soon became clear that conditions meant that it was time for slicks and so both SF21s were switched to the Hard compound Pirellis.

39 laps. Carlos and Charles spent a long time running in this configuration, setting times of 1’47”189 and 1’47”651. In the final part of the hour, both drivers changed to the Soft tyres with which they set their best times. Charles stopped the clocks in 1’45”817, a little over a tenth quicker than Carlos who posted a 1’45”935. Between them, the Scuderia Ferrari drives completed 39 laps of the Spa-Francorchamps track.