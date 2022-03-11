Another 114 laps for the F1-75 in Sakhir

The second day of the final 2022 pre-season test saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz work on two different programmes at the wheel of the F1-75. Between them, the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers racked up 114 laps, equivalent to 617 kilometres. It brings the total for the test so far to 230 laps (1,244 km).

Morning. As planned, Charles took to the track shortly after 10am local time (8 CET). For the majority of the session he ran the C3 compound, continuing to work on car set-up. Towards the end of his day in the cockpit, just before the lunch break, the Monegasque did some long runs on that same tyre, before switching to C2 in the final minutes. The session was red-flagged three times, twice when cars stopped out on track and once for a procedural check. Overall, Charles did 54 laps, the best in 1’34”366 on the C3 compound.



Afternoon. As has always been the case so far this year, during the lunch break, the mechanics adapted the F1-75 to accommodate Carlos who ran a different programme to his team-mate in the afternoon. The Spaniard began in qualifying trim, on the C2 tyres before switching to the C3, C4 and C5. His best time of 1’33”532, set using C4s, was also the quickest of all today. In the final hour, he too did some long runs, simulating race conditions. He did a total of 60 laps (325 km).



Programme. Tomorrow, Sakhir’s Bahrain International Circuit hosts the third and final day of testing. At 10 in the morning local time (8 CET) Carlos will be first out in the F1-75, handing over to Charles in the afternoon.





Charles Leclerc #16

Another session with a lot of tests completed this morning. We are learning a lot about our car as well as the tyres, which are still relatively new to us.

The balance seems to be good and I feel comfortable so far, but we have to keep in mind that the time sheets don’t mean anything and there is still a lot more to come from our competitors.

What is positive is that we have been consistent and have had no issues so far. We will keep working to learn as much as we can on our final day tomorrow.





Carlos Sainz #55



A bit of a strange afternoon with track conditions changing a lot from run to run, especially the strong wind which made it difficult to be consistent on the short runs and to get a good understanding of each compound and how they compared to one another.

We will analyse everything tonight and prepare a good run plan for tomorrow, as there are quite a few things I still want to test on the last day. In general, another positive day for the team.