Free practice 2: Charles quickest, Carlos fourth

Charles Leclerc set the quickest time for Scuderia Ferrari HP in the second free practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit and Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest.

45 laps. Both drivers started on the Medium tyre, Carlos posting a 1’44”323 and his team-mate a 1’45”812, Leclerc then pitting to check a problem with the steering. Carlos then went out on Softs, getting down to 1’43”950 while Charles went out again on the Mediums and lapped in 1’44”202, before switching to Softs and setting his best time of 1’43” 484. Meanwhile Sainz was running used Mediums with a heavy fuel load, as did Leclerc soon after. Charles completed 20 laps, Carlos did 25.