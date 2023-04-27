Carlos: during the break we got to know the SF-23 better

Carlos Sainz is keen to get back on track and experience this weekend’s new Sprint format that makes its debut as from tomorrow in Baku. “I like the changes that have been introduced,” said the Spaniard speaking in the FIA press conference. “It should make the show more interesting with two qualifying sessions and a race which is unconnected to the Grand Prix, for which the grid will be set on Friday.” For sure, Saturday’s shoot-out will be far from easy. You’ll need to get out of bed and immediately be focused because as from 12.30 things already get serious, with assigning the starting positions for the Sprint. I’m keen to see how the new format will work. It’s a nice track and I expect 17 really close laps.”

Useful break. Carlos did not get much rest during the almost month-long break. “Charles and I worked hard in Maranello to help with improving the performance of the SF-23. We spent our time with the team getting to know our car better and to understand precisely what were its weak points, as well as identifying aspects we can focus on to make progress in terms of our competitiveness. I think that in Australia, putting the result to one side, there were signs of progress and I am confident that we can move forward from there and aim for a weekend when our results live up to our expectations.”