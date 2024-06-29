Sprint Race recap: Carlos fifth, Charles seventh

It’s time for the third Sprint Race of the season. Air temperature is 29 degrees, the track is at 48.

Start. Carlos is fifth on the grid, Charles is tenth, both on used Medium tyres, as indeed are most of the other drivers. They both get off the line well, with the Spaniard passing George Russell for fourth, while Charles gets ahead of both Alpines and Sergio Perez, to go seventh.

Lap 8. Russell passes Carlos who is thus back in fifth.

Finish. There are no more changes. Carlos is fifth, Charles seventh.