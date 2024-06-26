The World Championship at altitude for the return of the sprint

It’s time for the Austrian Grand Prix, the second race of the first triple-header of the season, taking place as usual at the Spielberg circuit, which sits at almost 700 metres above sea level. It’s a picturesque location in the Styrian hills and it hosts a noisy crowd, keen to show its support for Red Bull Racing, the only Austrian-licensed team on the grid, although other teams and drivers are also popular and with the track’s proximity to Italy, there are plenty of Scuderia Ferrari HP flags waving in the grandstands. This weekend sees the return of the Sprint format for the third time this season.

The track. Spielberg is one of the shortest tracks on the calendar, at just 4.318 kilometres in length, with an average lap time of little over a minute. Since 1997, the current configuration has replaced the famous Österreichring, built in the Seventies. It now features just ten corners with three consecutive DRS zones, aimed at providing plenty of passing opportunities in the first two sectors. Overtaking is possible at turn 1, but usually it’s better to wait until the long climb to turn 3, making the most of the fact that the drivers have to brake uphill and then to make use of the tight angle of the corner to turn the car and get ahead with better traction going into turn 4, where there is then an opportunity for the car behind to counter attack. Braking downhill into the last right hand turn leading onto the start-finish line presents another overtaking opportunity.

The weather factor. The Styrian hillside location means that the weather is always very unpredictable in Spielberg. It can be brilliant sunshine one moment followed by a torrential downpour the next, so drivers and strategists must be prepared for any eventuality.

Programme. The return of the Sprint format, means things get serious right from Friday. The one and only free practice session starts at 12.30 CEST, followed by Sprint qualifying at 16.30. On Saturday, the drivers tackle the 23 lap Sprint Race at noon, before switching their attention to qualifying for the Grand Prix at 16.00. The 71 lap race gets underway on Sunday at 15.00.





Fred Vasseur

Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

The upgrades introduced in Spain worked as expected, but clearly our competitors have not been twiddling their thumbs, and at the moment there are four teams all within less than three tenths of one another. Now we have Austria, a track that takes just a little over a minute to lap, so that those aforementioned gaps could become even smaller. We will be focusing completely on ourselves, because in Spielberg each tiny detail can make a difference. This weekend also sees the return of the Sprint format, so the work carried out back in Maranello becomes even more significant, as there is only one hour of free practice prior to qualifying. Everyone in the team, including the drivers, must be on top of their game to ensure we don’t miss any opportunities that come our way. That applies to qualifying, especially when up against such strong opponents and also in terms of how we execute the race. I want to see us step up a gear in Austria.





FERRARI STATS

GP contested 1084

Seasons in F1 75

Debut Monaco 1950 (A. Ascari 2nd; R. Sommer 4th; L. Villoresi ret.)

Wins 245 (22.60%)

Pole positions 250 (23.06%)

Fastest laps 261 (24.08%)

Podiums 816 (25.09%)

FERRARI STATS AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX

GP contested 35

Debut 1964 (L. Bandini 1st; J. Surtees ret.)

Wins 6 (17.14%)

Pole positions 8 (22.86%)

Fastest laps 5 (14.28%)

Podiums 28 (26.67%)