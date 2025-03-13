Lewis: "So excited to get in the car tomorrow"

Lewis Hamilton was all smiles when he arrived in the Albert Park paddock, a sure sign he’s still enjoying every moment of his new adventure with Scuderia Ferrari HP. The Englishman also spoke to journalists at the FIA press conference: "This is the most exciting period of my life, I'm really just enjoying it, and I'm so excited to get in the car tomorrow”.

No pressure. Hamilton explained that switching teams hasn't put any additional pressure on him. "I think that through the years, the pressure I put on myself has always been ten times higher than any other pressure that can be put upon me”, he said. “I have an expectation for myself, I know what I can bring, I know what I can deliver, and I know what it’s going to take to do that. I will be focused on myself and, together with the team, working to maximise the car's potential. I’m coming into this weekend with a very open mind. It's about getting into a season and getting into a good rhythm."