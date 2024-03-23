Quali recap: Front row for Carlos, Charles fifth

Q1. Qualifying starts with the wind having strengthened, air temperature is 19 degrees, the track is at 35. Charles and Carlos go out on track on Soft tyres setting times of 1’17”244 and 1’17”289 respectively. On the second run, the Spaniard posts a 1’16”731, a thousandth fastest than last year’s pole, while Charles’ best is a 1’16”984 as both make the cut to Q2.

Q2. Both SF-24s go out on the Softs from the previous session. Carlos posts a 1’16”671 and Charles a 1’16”737. They then take new Softs with which the Spaniard records a 1’16”189 and the Monegasque a 1’16”569. Leclerc goes again and is second fastest behind his team-mate in 1’16”189.

Q3. In the top ten shoot-out, Charles and Carlos each have two sets of new Softs available. Sainz laps in 1’16”331, Leclerc in 1’16”435 and they are second and third for now. On their second run, Charles does not improve, but Carlos does with a 1’16”185, good enough to secure second spot on the front row. Charles will start from fifth.