Free practice 3: Charles fourth, Lewis eighth

In the final free practice session for the Australian Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and eighth fastest respectively.

43 laps. Lewis and Charles left the garage on Hard tyres, but the session was immediately red flagged when Oliver Bearman went off the track for the second time in two days, his Haas ending up in the gravel. When the track was open again the Ferrari duo set their first representative times on the Soft tyre: 1’17”311 for Hamilton; 1’17”847 for Leclerc.

The Monegasque then got down to 1’16”676 and the Englishman was just a thousandth slower. The two SF-25s then pitted for new Softs: Charles posted a 1’16”286, improving to 1’16”188, with Hamilton lapping in 1’16”378. The former completed a total of 22 laps, the latter 21.