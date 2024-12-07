Qualifying recap: Carlos third, Charles will start last

It’s time for qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit. Charles will start tomorrow’s race ten places further back than tonight’s qualifying position because of the penalty for changing the battery pack. The air temperature is 25 degrees, the track is at 30.

Q1. Carlos and Charles go out on Soft tyres and set times of 1’23”487 and 1’23”709 respectively. The Spaniard’s time is good enough to make the cut, while Leclerc has to use another set of new Softs and sets the quickest time of 1’23”302.

Q2. Sainz and Leclerc start on the Soft tyres used in Q1. The Spaniard posts a time of 1’23”516, his team-mate laps in 1’23”833, brushing the barriers at turn 14. Both drivers then fit new Softs and go quicker: Carlos in 1’22”985 and Charles in 1’22”980 but his time is deleted for exceeding track limits at turn 1. He is therefore 14th and out of qualifying and will start from last place on the grid because of the 10 place penalty. Carlos is through to Q3.

Q3. Carlos goes out on track with the Softs used on his first run and sets a time of 1’23”339 before pitting for a set of new Softs. He puts together a great lap in a time of 1’22”824, just 20 thousandths off Oscar Piastri’s second place time. Tomorrow, he will be giving it his all.