Carlos: “I want to finish by giving my all”

Carlos Sainz is now embarking on his final weekend as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver. But this is not a time for sadness, as the Spaniard arrived in the Yas Marina paddock in a very determined state of mind. “I want to help the team win the Constructors’ championship, we will give it our all even if it’s a daunting prospect, he said in the FIA press conference.”

Difficult to predict. Sainz reckons it’s very difficult to predict what could happen. “I think this track is well suited to each of the four best cars in the group: it’s got straights and 90 degree corners that suit us, but there are also some high speed corners and long sections that are well suited to the McLaren and Red Bull,” said the Spaniard. “And we are racing at night, which as we know works well for Mercedes. That’s why I think taking care of every small detail could make the difference and so it will be important to make the most of the track time in free practice.”

Memories. Carlos was then asked what memories he takes with him from his time at Ferrari. “So many things,” he said. “The special affection of the team, laughter with the mechanics, as well as their dedication to the job, the special relationship with the fans and the wins, at Silverstone in 2022 and then Singapore in 2023, which was quite unexpected and then this year in Australia and Mexico in front of my whole family. It’s impossible for me to forget my first test, on 27 January 2021, when I drove out of the garage at Fiorano at the wheel of a Ferrari for the first time. My father was there too, very emotional and I will never forget that day.”