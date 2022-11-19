Quali recap: Charles third, Carlos fourth

Clear skies, temperatures: air 28°; track 30°

Q1. Charles and Carlos wait a few minutes before going out. Leclerc sets a time of 1’25”211, while Sainz posts a 1’25”090, with both of them going through to Q2.

Q2. The two Ferraris go out on used Soft tyres. Carlos stops the clock in 1’25”039 and Charles posts a 1’25”345. Both go out once again on new Softs, improving to go through to Q3 with lap times of 1’24”517 and 1’24”521 respectively.

Q3. Both drivers have two sets of new Softs available. On his first run, Carlos does a 1’24”281, with Charles recording a 1’24”343. They both go quicker on their second set: Charles gets down to 1’24”092 with Carlos’ best being a 1’24”242 so that the Ferraris will start from third and fourth on the grid.