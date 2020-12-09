Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 by Marco Mastrazzo

Concept

The lights of the Yas Marina circuit accompany Sebastian Vettel in his last race with the Scuderia. After 6 seasons, 14 wins and 55 podiums, it’s time to say goodbye to the German champion and to thank him for the shared moments of excitement.

Bio



Born in 1989, Marco Mastrazzo devoted himself very early to art and drawing. He is one of the official cover artists of Dylan Dog published by Sergio Bonelli Editore in Italy and by Epicenter Comics in the US market. He has also worked with Zenescope Entertainment and Cosmo Editore. He has signed several covers for DC and Marvel Comics, on series such as Death Metal, The other history of the DC Universe, Captain Marvel, X-Force, Shang-Chi, and eXcalibur. He's the author of some of the most successful cover artworks published by Scuderia Ferrari in the past four years.



