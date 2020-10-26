“

“Overall this was quite a positive race.

Mattia Binotto

We scored points with both drivers, with Charles finishing in his start position, while Sebastian managed to take the last available point. Charles had an excellent race, very mature. We knew that the first lap would be treacherous and so it proved, not least due to the drops of rain that fell right at that moment. Once his tyres were up to temperature, he was able to make up places and get himself into the position we had been hoping for before the race, consolidating fourth place and running at a strong pace. Sebastian also found himself in difficulty at the start, losing some positions and in the end he didn’t manage to get any higher than tenth. Now we must confirm the progress seen in recent races as we go into the last part of this championship. We are still a long way back in the Constructors’ Championship but it’s possible to make up ground: this must be our target and we must do everything to achieve it.”