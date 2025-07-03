Weug racing FRECA in Budapest

Maranello 03 July 2025

Maya will race for the Saintéloc Racing team, deputising for the injured Tim Gerhards.

There is now a break in the F1 Academy calendar until the end of August when racing resumes with Round 5 at Zandvoort. Therefore Maya Weug was happy to grab her helmet and head for the Hungaroring, where she returns to racing this weekend in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA).

Back after a year. Maya first raced single-seaters in 2021, in Formula 4 and made her FRECA debut in 2023, when she produced some solid performances, the highpoint being a rookie-class win at Spa-Francorchamps. Last year she made just a brief appearance at the Imola round. This weekend, Maya will race with Saintéloc Racing, replacing Tim Gerhards who is injured.

Programme. Maya’s weekend starts with two free practice sessions on Friday. Qualifying is on Saturday at 9, with Race 1 at 13.30. There’s qualifying on Sunday at 8.30 followed by Race 2 at 15.40.