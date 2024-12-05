Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi: Farewell from Ollie while Dino looks to the future

Maranello 05 December 2024

For the final Formula 2 round of the season, Bearman is bidding farewell to the category, heading for Formula 1, while Beganovic hopes to carry on where he left off on his Lusail debut

For Oliver Bearman, this weekend at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit marks his Formula 2 swansong before he makes the move to Formula 1. He will be hoping to finish on a high after a strong showing last week in Qatar, where he took his third win of the season in the Sprint Race thanks to astute tyre management all the way to the flag.

Dino. Dino had a brilliant debut in the category last weekend in Lusail, qualifying an excellent fourth and then driving very well in the Feature Race to claim fifth place. It was his first visit to Lusail, but he knows the Yas Marina track, having raced here before in Formula Regional. “I don’t feel under any pressure,” confessed Dino. “So far everything’s come very naturally. Even though I was unable to run in free practice in Lusail, I adapted quickly to the car and the track. I’m aiming to continue with this approach over the Abu Dhabi weekend.”





Programme

Friday

11.05 local (08.05 CET) Free practice

15.00 (12.00 CET) Qualifying

Saturday

16.15 (13.15 CET) Sprint Race

Sunday

13.25 (10.25 CET) Feature Race