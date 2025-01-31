Maya and Aurelia confirmed for F1 Academy in the coming season

Maranello 31 January 2025

Weug, who finished third in the series last year will race in the colours of Scuderia Ferrari HP, driving for the MP Motorsport team. Nobels will race for ART Grand Prix in the colours of Premium partner Puma.

The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy’s two female students, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels, will once again be competing in the F1 Academy all-women single-seater racing series, now in its third season, running as a support event at some Formula 1 Grands Prix. As she did last year, Maya will race in Scuderia Ferrari HP colours as part of the initiative that sees each of the ten Formula 1 teams linked to a driver. Aurelia once again races in the colours of Puma, a partner of both the series and of Ferrari.

Maya. Last year, Weug performed well, and thanks to a win in the very last race at Yas Marina and six further podium appearances, she finished the series in third place. Once again, her car will feature a similar livery to that found on Charles Leclerc’s and Lewis Hamilton’ Ferrari Formula 1 cars. Maya switches teams for this season and will now race for MP Motorsport, the Dutch company with vast experience in the junior formulae, an ideal platform for Weug to continue to progress and aim for even more ambitious goals this year. “It’s a hugely exciting prospect to be able to race for MP Motorsport in the F1 Academy”, said Weug. “It’s actually the first time in my motorsport career that I will represent a Dutch team, so that alone is quite special. MP have done well in the first two F1 Academy seasons, always running up front and taking their share of wins, and it’s definitely my goal to add to those wins and challenge for the title. I very much look forward to competing in this year’s 14 rounds supporting the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends and showing the world what we’re made of.”

Aurelia. Nobels, who joined the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy in 2023, will race for the ART Grand Prix team in Puma colours for the second successive season. The Brazilian is looking to make a significant step up in performance, based on experience gained in 2024, a learning year in which she demonstrated strong potential. "I’m beyond excited to continue racing with ART Grand Prix in the F1 Academy for 2025. This team has been instrumental in my growth as a driver, and I’m grateful for their unwavering belief in me. Partnering with PUMA is an incredible honor—it’s a brand that embodies speed, passion, and performance, values that resonate deeply with me. I’m ready to push boundaries and make this 2025 unforgettable!"