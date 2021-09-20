IndyCar: Ilott’s 95 laps of Laguna Seca

After a technical problem affected his debut race in Portland, Callum Ilott made it to the chequered flag in one of the toughest race of the season at Laguna Seca yesterday.

The Laguna Seca race comprised 95 laps of the 3.602 kilometre track, equivalent to around 350 kilometres on a technically demanding and tricky circuit. It was Callum Ilott’s first time at this venue, his second IndyCar appearance just one week on from his series debut at Portland and the Ferrari Driver Academy driver took the chequered flag in 22nd place.

Tough race. Ilott didn’t have the best of starts, as a difficult qualifying saw him line up on the thirteenth row of the grid in his Juncos-Hollinger Racing car. He started on hard tyres and fitted another pair of the same compound on lap 3 when the race was neutralised. During the rest of the race, he showed good pace on the soft tyres, but struggled a bit in managing the hards, which he fitted again on laps 64 and 77. Ilott made a total of five pit stops, four of them during green flag periods. Right at the very end, he passed Dalton Kellett to finish 22nd.

One more race. After a pause of just a few days, Ilott will be back in action at the Long Beach street circuit this coming weekend for the final round of the 2021 IndyCar Series.