Hungary next for Camara and Taponen

The fourth round of the European Formula Regional championship takes place this weekend at the Hungaroring, with Rafael looking to consolidate his championship lead, while Tuukka has the podium in his sights.

The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy pair are planning on performing well at the Hungarian track, given that Camara is leading the series after the first three rounds with four wins and two second places from the six races so far. It’s Taponen’s first year in the European series and he currently lies second thanks to a win at the last round in Zandvoort and a second place in Hockenheim.

Rafael. The track, on the outskirts of Budapest, is one of the most technical of the year, its 4.381 kilometres featuring 14 corners interspersed with slow and fast sections. Compared to the tracks raced on so far, the Hungaroring only really offers one overtaking opportunity, braking into turn 1 and that makes qualifying and grid positions very important. “So far we have seen how important is qualifying, so our first goal for the weekend is to work a lot on the flying lap with the aim of taking pole position,” confirmed Camara. “Starting from the front makes it easier to manage the race and avoid the risks that come with having to fight your way to the front. “My only goal is to fight for the win,” continued the 19 year old Brazilian. “It’s going to be a very close contest and we know it won’t be easy, but we come to Budapest off the back of great results so far. No one in the team has dropped their guard, we are well placed in the classification but we still have work to do, so we have to maintain maximum concentration.”

Tuukka. Taponen has also grown in confidence following the previous round in Zandvoort. “I am clearly aiming for the podium, just as we have managed in all three rounds so far. It’s my first time at the Hungaroring and I’ve had plenty of help to prepare as well as possible on the simulator, but obviously it will be very important to get a good feel for the track in free practice. Having to learn a new track is just one more little obstacle to overcome, but I’m confident.”

Programme. Qualifying for Race-1 at the Hungaroring starts at 9.00 on Saturday, with the field split into an A and a B group, to decide the right and left hand sides of the grid. Pole position goes to the quickest driver overall. The first race then gets underway at 13.25. On Sunday, qualifying for Race-2 is at 8.30 with race two at 15.50. All times are CEST.