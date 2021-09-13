F.Regional: Beganovic’s strong finish

At the Spielberg circuit, in the sixth round of the calendar, the Swede finished sixth in Race 2 after a strong climb up the order.

Dino Beganovic fought his way up over the weekend at Spielberg, recovering from a tough start after qualifying 13th for Race 1 and finishing 14th. “We had set up problems,” confirmed Beganovic. “That came as something of a surprise, as free practice had gone well.”

Race-2. The balance of the car was better and Beganovic qualified 11th and he was able to run at a strong pace to take the chequered flag in sixth place, making him third best rookie. It was an encouraging result, but it could be annulled because of a 10 second penalty for an infraction Dino committed when the race was run behind the Safety Car. The race result is currently being reviewed and has not yet been declared final, because of several infractions linked to track limits. “It as fantastic to finish the weekend in such a positive way, especially after the difficulties in Race 1,” commented Beganovic, delighted with his climb through the field. “I had a good pace in free practice, but then for some reason, the overall balance of the car changed and on Saturday, I didn’t feel comfortable with the car.”

Satisfying. “The team did a great job to turn things around for Sunday’s race,” concluded Dino. “We had the potential to qualify in the top five, but unfortunately, I got caught out by traffic at the crucial moment. The race showed what we could aim for, given that I was able to pass several cars and make up places. The final points score for the weekend did not match our expectations, but we did a lot of work this weekend and that makes me feel confident for the upcoming rounds.” The FIA Formula Regional championship is back on track in a fortnight’s time at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo Circuit, for the seventh of the nine rounds on the 2021 calendar.