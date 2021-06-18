F.Regional: Beganovic ready for the dunes of Zandvoort

The FDA driver will be at the Dutch circuit this weekend for round 5 of the championship, an important event for Beganovic as this marks the midpoint of the season.



The European Formula Regional championship has reached its midpoint, round 5 of 10 in 2021. Dino Beganovic is very much looking forward to it, after the 17 year-old Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy student was back in the points at the previous round in Paul Ricard.

A demanding test. “Zandvoort is a very special track, definitely one of the most demanding of the year, but also one of the most enjoyable,” said Dino. “We come to this round in the hope of once again fighting at the front of the field. With the team, we have spent a lot of time over the last few weeks since Paul Ricard, analysing the data in order to make progress. We have come up with some ideas that we will try in free practice and I’m confident the work will bring its reward.”

A known quantity. Zandvoort is not an unknown quantity for Beganovic, as it was the venue for a Formula 4 test last year. “I immediately liked the circuit,” said Dino. “There are several banked corners and climbs and drops which have been accentuated following recent work at the track, but what I like most is the fact there is very little room for error here. But overtaking is not easy because of the track layout, which is why qualifying will be very important, vitally so. I hope the ideas we bring to the track will prove to be the right ones and that we can fight for a place at the front of the grid.”

Programme. The action at Zandvoort starts right from Thursday with two additional hours of free practice, prior to the usual programme getting underway on Friday. Saturday is time for qualifying to decide the grid for Race 1, which starts at 15.00. Then the same happens on Sunday with a qualifying session and Race 2, which gets underway at 16.00.