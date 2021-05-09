F.Regional. a hard-fought point for Beganovic

Dino Beganovic has to contend with some bad luck and shortcomings with his car in the second round of the European Formula Regional Championship in Barcelona

34 drivers were entered in the second round of the European Formula Regional championship, making for a very competitive field. Dino Beganovic ended with the weekend with a point for tenth place in Race 2, after getting a good start. However, in the first race, the 17 year old Swede was forced off the track by another driver, which stopped him scoring the sort of points that were within his grasp.



Qualifying. Beganovic was a good sixth in the first qualifying session to decide the grid for the first race, less than half a second off the pole time. In the session to decide start positions for Race 2, the Swede encountered traffic and so he could do no better than 11th.



Race-1. The first race in Barcelona saw an immediate appearance from the Safety Car that lasted for the first five laps. The race resumed with Beganovic in seventh and the FDA driver kept that place for a while, even though set-up problems meant he struggled to fend off those behind. With two laps to go, Beganovic now looked set for a points finish, but he was pushed off the track by Franco Colapinto, who was given a penalty for the incident, which dropped Dino to 15th.



Race-2. Beganovic started the final race at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit from the fifth row of the grid and he made up one place at the start to be tenth just before the Safety Car came out after a car had gone off the track. The race was on again after lap 3, but the positions did not change and Dino finished tenth at the end of 30 minutes of racing.



Monaco. Formula Regional will be back in action in a fortnight’s time at the legendary Monaco track, as a support race to the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

