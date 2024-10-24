‘Last Dance’ at Monza for Camara and Taponen

Maranello 24 October 2024

It’s time for the final round of the European Formula Regional championship. Rafael arrives in Monza, already crowned as champion and Tuukka is aiming for a top three final placing.

The final round of the Formula Regional series this weekend in Monza, will have a special significance for Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen as it will mark their farewell to the series. Both the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students shone, demonstrating their talent as they now move up a category. Monza will provide the perfect backdrop for the final round of a very closely contested series. As always at the Italian track, grid position is not that critical so that it can produce open racing all the way to the chequered flag.

Rafael. It’s Camara’s “last dance” as the Brazilian has already clinched the 2024 title, at the previous round at the Barcelona-Catalunya circult when his points total reached 266 thanks to a third and fourth place finish. At the time, he said he had really hoped to put the title out of reach of his rivals so that he could really enjoy Monza. “I like the idea of racing for the weekend without having to think about the championship,” he said. “I want to finish in the best way possible a season that has given me and the team so much pleasure.”

Tuukka. Taponen is aiming to finish the season on a high at Monza. He is currently third on 196 points, ten down on James Wharton, which means he could be fighting for the runner-up spot. He was out of luck in Barcelona, as he retired from both races, so Taponen is aiming to fight back. Tuukka and Wharton are also battling for the “rookie of the year” title.

Programme. The action starts on Friday with two free practice sessions, before qualifying for Race 1 takes place on Saturday. The session is split into A and B groups, on track at 8.30 CET and 8.50 respectively, to decide the right and left sides of the grid. Pole goes to the quickest driver overall. Then comes the first race at 13.20. The same programme applies on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 8.30 with Race 2 at 14.55.



