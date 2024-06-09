FRECA: Camara and Taponen share the spoils

Rafael Camara proved to be on great form in Zandvoort. The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy’s Brazilian came away from the Dutch weekend with a win in race 2, having started from pole and a second place in the opening race. From six races to date, Camara has won four and finished second twice and, on 136 points, he has extended his lead over second placed Tuukka Taponen to 73 points.

Pleased. “I am very, very happy,” commented Camara. “We’ve had another great weekend and we were quick in all conditions. I had a very good feel for the car right from first practice and we were quick in the wet in Race 1 and in the dry in the second one, with the car being very well balanced. I’d like to thank the Prema team and the Academy for their hard work and support and it’s nice to see how the work we started last year is producing the results we were hoping for. But we’ve not even reached the midpoint of the season so there’s a long way to go and we will not drop our guard. We are working hard and with great enthusiasm and I can’t wait to be back on track for the next round at the Hungaroring.”

On form Tuukka. Adding to what was a very positive weekend for the SFDA was a win for Taponen, his first in the European Formula Regional series. In his rookie year, the Finn managed to win Race 1 held in very tricky weather conditions. He also came sixth in Race 2 after a very exciting finish. “I think I did a good job,” said Tuukka. Obviously it was great to take my first win in the European series and I think I got everything out of the package I had. In terms of pure performance, there’s still something lacking to be a regular winner, we are not yet where we want to be, but we are working on it.”

Race-1. Because of heavy rain, the race had to be started behind the Safety Car, which stayed out for half the race distance. Taponen and Camara, second and third on the grid, tucked in behind poleman James Wharton, who pulled out a bit of a lead over Taponen once the race resumed, before a spin dropped him down the order. The Safety Car was required again and the race only resumed for the last three minutes, with Tuukka and Rafael duelling for the lead in a very exciting battle. Camara tried a move at turn 10, but after that they maintained position all the way to the chequered flag, crossing the line separated by just two tenths of a second.

Gara-2. Camara got away perfectly from pole position, with Taponen maintain his fifth place grid position. Wharton spun bringing out the Safety Car and at the restart Camara managed to build up a bit of a lead over the pack. Taponen and a very aggressive Ivan Dominguez charged into turn 2, but avoid a collision. Taponen assessed the situation before putting Noah Stromsted under pressure for fourth place, with the Dane defending tooth and nail at the exit to Tarzan corner. Then, Taponen had to give best to Pedro Clerot with a lap and a half to go, while Camara took the win that was never in question.