Today sees the start of the final stage of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme in Maranello. The FIA Women in Motorsport Commission’s initiative, in collaboration with the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) and Deborah Mayer’s Iron Dames, is now in its third year and aims to promote women in motorsport, supporting the best of them, between the ages of 12 and 16 as they strive towards a career as professional racing drivers. Over the next four days, four girls will undergo a packed programme devised by the FDA experts. The aim is for them to do their best and convince the Maranello engineers that they are worthy of a place in the Academy. In the previous two years Maya Weug and Laura Camps Torras were selected.



Selection at Le Castellet. Back in August, the final four were chosen from the best candidates from around the world, after a series of tests, both physical and also at the wheel of karts and Formula 4 cars run by the Winfield School at Le Castellet’s Paul Ricard Circuit. An international panel of experts made their decision under the supervision of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, chaired by Deborah Mayer.



The four finalists. Those vying to come out on top and get the chance of a place in the Academy are, in alphabetical order, Australia’s Alice Buckley, Britain’s Chloe Chong and Chloe Grant and from Belgium, Aurelia Nobels.



Theory and practical. As in all Ferrari Driver Academy evaluation camps, the girls will undergo a full immersion in Maranello into the world of Ferrari, its values and history. Then will come theory lessons, physical and attitudinal tests, media work as well as sessions in a simulator. For the final two days, the group will move to Fiorano for on-track tests at the wheel of a Formula 4 car, fitted with the same Pirelli tyres as used in the Italian championship.



The decision. This Ferrari camp ends on Friday afternoon, when the girls will head home, while in the Academy, work will begin on analysing all the data gathered from the participants. In a few weeks, once that task has been completed, the winner of the 2022 Girls on Track – Rising Stars, who will join the Maranello Academy will be announced.

Deborah Mayer, FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President

I am pleased and excited to see our four selected girls take on the challenge of this life-changing finale. I say to each of them good luck and give everything to make your dream come true! By partnering Ferrari Driver Academy, Iron Dames project and Pirelli, the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission has been able to develop a concrete pathway to support young females in their ambition to make a professional career in motor sport. FIA Girls on Track - Rising stars remains a key programme in our commitment to promote women in motor sport and to bring ever more diversity to our sport.

Marco Matassa, Head of Ferrari Driver Academy

For a third consecutive year, we are very pleased to open the doors of Maranello and Fiorano for the final phase of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, which we run in conjunction with the International Automobile Federation, Iron Dames and Pirelli, to find the best up-and-coming female drivers and provide an opportunity to learn in our Academy and prepare for the incredibly competitive world of motor racing. It’s well known that, at Ferrari, working with young drivers is a priority, not only to develop their talents and maybe one day see them drive for the Scuderia in Formula 1, but also we have a strong belief in helping to make motorsport more accessible and inclusive, irrespective of gender or available resources. Along with our World Scouting Programme, FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars is a cornerstone of our plans. I am looking forward to working with Alice, Aurelia and both Chloes to help them give of their best, so that they can learn as much as possible, but above all that, together, they have fun and enjoy the experience to the full.