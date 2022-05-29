THE 17 YEAR OLD SWEDE'S GREAT START TO THE SEASON CONTINUES WITH A WIN FROM POLE IN RACE-2 IN MONACO, AFTER COMING SECOND IN THE FIRST RACE.

Ferrari Driver Academy student Dino Beganovic is clearly on great form, winning at one of the most famous race tracks in the world. In the third round of the European Formula Regional series he took his third win of the season in Race 2 and was runner up in Race 1, having previously secured pole position. Another high scoring weekend sees Beganovic increase his lead in the championship, now on 129 points, 55 clear of second placed Hadrien David.



Qualifying. At Monaco, qualifying well and starting at the front is vital and go for a quick lap is a real challenge. In order to ease the traffic problem, the field was split into two groups to make up each side of the grid. Beganovic's session was very exciting with plenty of changes at the top of the time sheet and come the end of it, Dino was quickest of both groups, thus securing pole position. "Pole at Monaco is very special," he said. "The session was very tight, but I managed to get a clear lap and I pushed to the maximum, so it was a great start to the weekend."

Race-1. Dino started the first race from second on the grid even though he had secured pole, as the rules for this weekend included inverting the left and right sides of the grid for the two races. Dino stayed in second after the start where positions remained more or less unaltered. when the track got blocked by cars at the hairpin. A rolling start got the race going again after 20 minutes, but nothing changed in the three laps to the chequered flag, so Beganovic was classified second.

Race-2. Formula Regional's last race of round 3 opened proceedings on Sunday. Beganovic made the most of pole, with a good start to lead into the first corner. Following a lap behind the Safety Car, the race resumed on lap 3 and Dino began to pull out a gap over Hadrien David which grew to 5 seconds by half distance. In the closing stages, Dino managed his lead and took the flag two seconds ahead of David, for his third win from the three rounds held so far.

Calendar. The Formula Regional circus does not have long to wait to go racing again after Monaco, as Round 4 takes place at the Paul Ricard circuit next weekend.