Formula 4 UAE: Camara confident

Last week, the 16 year old Brazilian enjoyed a good weekend on his single-seater debut and now tackles the next round in Dubai.

It’s time for the third of five rounds of the Formula 4 UAE championship, in Dubai for the second consecutive week. Last time out, Rafael Camara went from strength to strength in his very first single-seater meeting, picking up two points finishes and ending with a brilliant third place in Race 4.

Fewer unknowns. Camara showed good pace, just as in pre-season testing and gradually grew in confidence on a circuit that he had never driven before. Cause for optimism therefore, as not everything will be new to him this time. James Wharton’s planned programme in this series is now over, having won three of last weekend’s four races.

On the right road. “Rafael did a good job of dealing with the difficulties that a young driver inevitably encounters in his first single-seater outing,” commented head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “He made it to the podium and that good result confirms he is on the right road. He still has much to learn, such as getting the best out of new tyres in qualifying, assessing the race and many other aspects that his more experienced competitors already understand. It was always planned that Wharton would only take part in the first two rounds and now he can start preparing for a long and demanding European season.”

Timetable. Qualifying for the Dubai weekend takes place with two sessions on Saturday at 11.35 local (8.35 CET), while Race 1 starts at 15.10 (12.10 CET). Track action resumes on Sunday with a busy schedule of three races, starting at 9.45 (6.45 CET), 13.40 (10.40 CET) and the final one at 16.30 (13.30 CET).