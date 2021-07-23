Formula 4. Maya Weug on track at Imola

The 17 year old Ferrari Driver Academy student is ready for the fourth round of the Italian Formula 4 championship, along with over 30 drivers lining up at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit.

Maya Weug’s race season is proceeding at a pace. After racing in the German ADAC series at Zandvoort, now it’s time for the fourth round of the Italian Formula 4 championship. Maya will not have to deal with the difficulty of learning the track, as was the case in Zandvoort, because she has taken part in a two day general test at Imola, which is one of the most technically demanding circuits on the calendar.

Aiming for the top-10. Knowing the track is a key element for young drivers, especially if, like Weug, they are tackling their first season in single-seaters. At the Imola test, Maya was close to the top ten and that will be her target at this round.

Programme. The serious part of the Imola weekend begins with the two qualifying sessions on Saturday, starting at 9.40 CET. Then the first race takes place on the same day at 16.10. As usual, in the Italian Formula 4 series, Sunday is a busy day with Race 2 starting at 10.20 with the final one of the weekend getting underway at 17.15. All races last 30 minutes plus one lap.