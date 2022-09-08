Leclerc and Bearman will tackle the final round of the season at Monza this weekend, going all out for the best possible result at the Temple of Speed.

It’s time for the final round of the Formula 3 championship, with teams heading straight from Zandvoort to Monza for what looks like being a very exciting event. The unique features of the Monza track make this weekend very special, with its high speeds and hard braking and plentiful opportunities for overtaking. The track layout encourages duels, so that the final outcome of the races is hard to predict and can often be quite different to the order from qualifying.

A big ask. After the last round in the Netherlands, Bearman is fourth in the championship, 21 points behind the leader, Victor Martins, while Leclerc is sixth, 25 off the lead. It will not be easy for the two Ferrari Driver Academy students to aim at the top spot, but Monza has often produced completely unexpected results.

Trying everything. “Later we can assess the season as a whole, but for now, it’s time to focus on Monza and try and get the best possible result,” said the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “In terms of the championship, points alone will not be enough and we would need some favourable circumstances to play out. We are tackling the weekend in the spirit of giving it our best shot and leaving no stone unturned. So I hope that all the Prancing Horse fans at the track this weekend will also give our guys an extra boost. I’m expecting to see an incredible crowd and it will be a real thrill for Arthur and Oliver to race in this atmosphere.”

Programme. The action at Monza starts on Friday with free practice at 9.15 local time, followed by qualifying at 15.30. Then it’s back on track on Saturday for the Sprint Race at 10.35, while the Feature Race gets underway on Sunday at 8.35.