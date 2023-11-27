Formula 2: Leclerc in the points at Yas Marina

Abu Dhabi 27 novembre 2023

Arthur Leclerc charged up the field to sixth in the Feature Race. A difficult weekend and retirement with technical problems for Oliver Bearman.



The curtain has come down on the 2023 Formula 2 season and it ended with regrets for the two Ferrari Driver Academy students at the Yas Marina circuit. Arthur Leclerc finished on a high with a strong drive in the Feature Race, charging up the order from 13th on the grid to sixth at the flag. However, but for a 5 second penalty, which he took at the pit stop, Leclerc could have been heading for the podium. “In the Feature Race we were very quick,” commented Arthur. “I felt comfortable in the car and so I was able to gain several places. I am pleased with my performance in both races and it was nice to finish the season in such a positive way.”



Ollie. Oliver Bearman’s weekend was compromised once he qualified down in 17th place. In the Sprint Race, he made it into the top ten, while in the Feature Race he had to retire with a technical problem. “I was hoping to finish in the points,” he commented. “I managed to make up a lot of places on the opening lap and the stint on soft tyres went really well. Unfortunately, there was a problem with the car and it’s sad to finish the season like that.” Bearman finished sixth overall in his rookie Formula 2 season, with 130 points, as well as ensuring second place in the rookie category. Leclerc ended the year 15th overall on 49 points.

