Formula 2: Bearman’s 2023 season ends in Abu Dhabi

The Formula 2 season came to a close with a three-day general test session at the Yas Marina circuit. Oliver Bearman went very well, laying down the groundwork for next year.



Today marked the end of a three-day Formula 2 test, which brought the curtain down on the 2023 season. On Tuesday, Oliver Bearman had driven for the Haas team at the Yas Marina track as part of the Young Driver Test and for the past three days he has been at the wheel of the Prema team’s Dallara. The English Ferrari Driver Academy student completed 279 laps, getting through all the work on the engineers’ job sheet.



Quickest on day 1. Bearman ended up quickest on the first day, setting the time in the afternoon. His programme involved several race simulations using the two tyre compounds available. Once the test was over, Oliver gave his thoughts on his debut Formula 2 season in which he finished sixth overall and second best rookie. “It’s been the season in which I’ve made the most progress,” he said. “I learned something new and made progress every weekend. I think where I improved the most was in terms of my mental approach and I managed to understand the reasons behind some mistakes I made. But also in terms of driving, I made a lot of progress.”



New car. Bearman will be back on track at the end of January for the first shakedown of the new Formula 2 car. “My aim for next season is to be consistent,” stated Oliver. “I have to eliminate the gap that existed between my best and worst moments this year and I’m optimistic about achieving that. That’s my main aim and I think if I do that, then the results will follow.”