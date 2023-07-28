Formula 2 and Formula 3: one last push before the summer break

The last race weekend for the three FDA drivers before the usual August break for the Formula 2 and Formula 3 series takes place at the iconic Spa circuit.

For many drivers and indeed race fans, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is the most technical and thrilling venue in the racing world. Its seven kilometres feature some of the best known corners in motor sport, including Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Pouhon, Stavelot and Blanchimont, each offering their own different and unique challenge. Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc in Formula 2 and Dino Beganovic in Formula 3 will all be looking to go into the break on a high note.

Good memories. Last weekend at the Hungaroring, Bearman was back on the podium for the first time in three rounds, with a third place in the Sprint Race, although tyre management issues meant he had a tough time of it in the Feature Race, finishing 12th. In Budapest, Leclerc had a chassis problem spotted in qualifying, after which his pace in the two races was good, even if he was hindered by starting down the back on a track where overtaking is more than tricky. In Spa, Bearman and Leclerc are keen to for results that match the potential they have clearly shown so far. And at this track, race pace is more important than the starting position. Oliver will have good memories of Spa-Francorchamps as it was here last year that he took his maiden Formula 3 win, after which he really flew for the rest of the season.

Dino. This round could also be an important one for Beganovic in Formula 3. He had an unlucky time of it in Silverstone before fighting back in Hungary, where he came second in the Feature Race. This Spa-Francorchamps round is actually the penultimate one of the season and he will be looking to be in the top three when the series heads for its finale in Monza.

Programme.

Friday

Formula 3: 9.55 free practice

Formula 2: 11.05 free practice

Formula 3: 15 qualifying

Formula 2: 15.55 qualifying

Saturday

Formula 3: 10.00 Sprint Race

Formula 2: 13.45 Sprint Race

Sunday

Formula 3: 8.30 Feature Race

Formula 2: 10.00 Feature Race