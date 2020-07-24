Final test session for Leclerc and Beganovic

The two Ferrari Driver Academy students competing in this year’s Formula Regional and Formula 4 championships have just completed the final pre-season test session at Monza and the outcome was cause for optimism prior to the first race.



The Monza circuit has just hosted the final test session in preparation for the Formula 4 and Formula Regional championships that get underway in a week’s time at the Misano Adriatico circuit. Dino Beganovic is making his single-seater debut and the testing went very well over the two days, after a technical problem had affected the previous test at Misano. The 16 year old Swede provided excellent feedback from qualifying simulations and long runs.



29 cars. At the wheel of the Prema Powerteam car, Beganovic was seventh fastest on the first day in 1’54”817, going much quicker on the second day with a 1’54”238. The test, with no fewer than 29 Formula 4 cars on track, was a great opportunity for Dino to get used to slipstreaming which is an important aspect of racing at Monza.



Formula Regional. Testing also went very well for Arthur Leclerc at the Italian track. The 19 year old Monegasque only drove on the first day, immediately getting to grips with the demands of the Monza track, proving to be at ease in his Formula Regional car with which he will race in the 2020 championship with the Prema team. Despite very hot conditions, Leclerc set some impressive times and a 1’48”013 which was over half a second faster than the second driver on the time sheet.



The wait is over. After a long wait, the 2020 season is finally about to start. From 31 July to 2 August, Misano will host the first round of the Italian Formula 4 championship and the European Formula Regional series, which everyone is very excited about after the long enforced break. Beganovic and Leclerc are both making their debuts in these series and everything looks set for them to have a good season. Alongside Leclerc in the Prema Powerteam will be Brazil’s Gianluca Petecof, another FDA member.